Celebrate Pioneer Day festivities in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Bountiful's Handcart Days are Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Bountiful City Park. There's food, games, and other fun activities and entertainment, plus the state's second-largest Pioneer Day Parade on Saturday morning. Click here for more information.

The Days of '47 Rodeo is going on through Pioneer Day (July 24, 2024) at the Utah State Fairpark with shows except Sunday. Click here for more information.

It's the last few days of Draper Days. The city's celebration ends on Saturday, July 20, 2024 with a parade in the morning on Saturday, followed by a festival, concerts and more. Click here for more information.

Ogden's Pioneer Days rodeo and celebration is going on now through July 24, 2024 with concerts, fireworks and of course rodeo activities. Click here for more information.

The city of Mapleton's Pioneer Days celebration goes through Saturday, July 20, 2024. This includes a parade, park activities, live entertainment and fireworks. Click here for more information.

2024 is the 20th year for the family-friendly trek to the first pioneer campsite in the Salt Lake Valley. The walk on Saturday, July 20, 2024, will follow in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers through beautiful neighborhoods. Click here for more information.

You can get an up-close look at the floats in the Pioneer Day Parade. They'll be on exhibit at the Mountain America Expo Center Float Preview Party on Saturday, July 20, 2024 and again on Monday, July 22, 2024. Click here for more information.

There's a Celebrate the People Powwow on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Enjoy delicious Navajo tacos and other traditional food as well as crafts and contests. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, July 20, 2024, it's Wild Aware Day at Utah's Hogle Zoo. You can learn how to recognize, avoid and protect Utah's habitats, native species and natural predators. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the culture, food, dances and colorful dresses of Mexico on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at La Guelaguetza. This is going on at Heritage Park in Kaysville. Click here for more information.

Fizz Fest is Daybreak's annual arts festival and it's also on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The festival includes live art, music and hands-on activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

