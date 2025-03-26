Celebrate Spring in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Starting on Friday, March 28, 2025, you'll be able to embark on a breathtaking outdoor adventure at ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow. This is a new after-hours event at Utah's Hogle Zoo and features 80 larger-than-life sculptures throughout the zoo. Click here for more information.

All aboard Swifties! Fans of Taylors Swift can surround themselves with friends and sing along to every song and dance in the aisles of this fun train. The Heber Valley Railroad is welcoming Taylor Swift look-alikes as well. This 90-minute trip departs on Friday, March 28, 2025. Click here for more information.

Soar Into Spring on Saturday, March 29, 2025, with Ashton Garden's season-opening celebration at Thanksgiving Point. Bring family and friends to tour the garden and enjoy free, hands-on activities including making a mini-kite and taking part in a scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association is coming to Tuachan Amphitheater in Ivins, Utah on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Watch as rodeo athletes take on some of the most powerful bulls, horses and broncs in the world. Click here for more information.

There's a Doxie Derby at Millcreek Common. Watch as more than 150 Dachshunds dash down a 70-foot Hot Dog Highway in a race for glory! This free family-friendly event is on Saturday, March 29, 2025. Click here for more information.

The Wasatch Fly Tying and Fly Fishing Expo is happening on Friday, March 28 and Saturday, March 29, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. Kids will have the chance to tie flies and learn fly road casting techniques and there will be a casting pond too. Click here for more information.

The Holi Festival of Colors is Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30 at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork. In addition to the throwing of colors, there will be singing, dancing and inflatables for kids. Click here for more information.

