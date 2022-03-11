Watch
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Flanagan’s on Main in Park City

You can celebrate St. Patrick's Day in style at Flanagan's on Main in Park City.
Posted at 1:56 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 15:56:55-05

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Flanagan’s on Main in Park City.

Flanagan's is a family friendly restaurant upstairs and 21+ downstairs offering live music, DJ, dancing, and fun!

Authentic Irish fayre, premium beers, spirits and menu selections ranging from traditional Fish N’ Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers’ n’ Mash and Corned Beef & Cabbage to delicious Salads, Sandwiches and Burgers.

Flanagan's is offering a TWO for ONE lunch deal on all their Irish fayre Monday, March 14 - Wednesday, March 16.

Thursday, March 17th, St Patrick's Day they will have festivities all day! Swag for all customers, giveaways every hour including TVs, Airpods, etc. plus music and Bagpipes.

For more information go to Flanagan's on Main

