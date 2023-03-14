Watch Now
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these spirted and non-alcoholic drinks

St. Patrick's Day Drinks
Whether you like to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with spirits, or a non-alcoholic drink, Jimmy from the Wine Academy of Utah has you covered.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:59:57-04

If you like to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with saying "cheers" here are some delicious adult beverage ideas, as well as a non-alcoholic drink.

Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah joined us in studio to show us how he mixes these up.

The Irish Maid cocktail
Irish Whiskey, Smirnoff ‘Zero Sugar’ Lemon Elderflower Infusions, Honey Water

Mason Jar Mint Cucumber Cooler (no alcohol)
Cucumber Mint Soda Water, Mint Simple Syrup, Sliced Cucumber

Redbreast 12 Year Age Irish Whiskey
Served neat or on the rocks

Five Farms ‘Irish Cream’, Cork County, Ireland
Served chilled neat, over ice, or splash in coffee  

For more information visit @WineAcademyofUT or WineAcademyofUtah.com.

