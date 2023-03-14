Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with these spirted and non-alcoholic drinks

If you like to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with saying "cheers" here are some delicious adult beverage ideas, as well as a non-alcoholic drink.
Jim Santangelo from the Wine Academy of Utah joined us in studio to show us how he mixes these up.
The Irish Maid cocktail
Irish Whiskey, Smirnoff ‘Zero Sugar’ Lemon Elderflower Infusions, Honey Water
Mason Jar Mint Cucumber Cooler (no alcohol)
Cucumber Mint Soda Water, Mint Simple Syrup, Sliced Cucumber
Redbreast 12 Year Age Irish Whiskey
Served neat or on the rocks
Five Farms ‘Irish Cream’, Cork County, Ireland
Served chilled neat, over ice, or splash in coffee
For more information visit @WineAcademyofUT or WineAcademyofUtah.com.