Experience 'Star Wars Day' at the Clark Planetarium.

The annual 'May the Fourth Be With You' event will take place on Saturday, May 4.

There will be free and fun activities for the entire family from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The planetarium will also have $4 tickets to all shows in the Northrop Grumman IMAX and Hansen Dome Theatre ALL DAY – including evening laser shows.

For more information or memberships, visit clarkplanetarium.org