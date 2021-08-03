Watch
Celebrate #TacoTuesday with these tacos by Taqueria 27

This ceviche from Taqueria 27 uses fruit and veggies.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 03, 2021
Chef Todd Gardiner, Owner of Taqueria 27, helped us celebrate #tacotuesday by sharing one of his recipes.

Shrimp Ceviche Tacos
For the Ceviche (Makes approx. 12 Tacos):
1 lb. white shrimp (peeled, deveined, and cut into ½ inch pieces)
½ Cup Fresh Salsa
¼ cup fresh watermelon
¼ Cup fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp. fresh cilantro (chiffonade)
1-2 Tbsp. Hot Sauce
Salt and Pepper (to taste)
For the Tacos:
12 Small Blue Corn Tortillas
1 Cup Cabbage (finely shredded)
1 Tbsp. Mayonnaise
Lime wedges for garnish
To Make the Ceviche:
Place all ingredients in a non-reactive bowl and mix well to combine. Refrigerate for at list an hour to allow acid to "cook" the shrimp. Check seasoning and serve.
To assemble the Tacos:
Warm the tortillas and divide the cabbage and mayonnaise evenly into each tortilla then add the ceviche. Garnish with lime wedge and cilantro.

You can visit Taqueria in downtown Salt Lake City, Foothill, Fashion Place & Lehi.

For more information please visit taqueria27.com.

