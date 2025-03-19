Celebrate the arrival of Spring in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Bring your faily and celebrate Irish culture on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the Orem Public Library. Enjoy traditional Irish music, dancing and bagpipes. Click here for more information.

On Friday, March 21, 2025, you're invited to a full day of unique crafts, delicious food and amazing vendors bringing you handmade jewelry, clothing, 3D printing and more. This is happening at The Gateway. Click here for more information.

Gather your crew, grab some cardboard and duct tape and unleash your creativity! Make a sled to take on the slopes at Nordic Valley Ski Resort in their Duct Tape Derby on Saturday, March 22, 2025. You can even win prizes. Click here for more information.

The entire family can create their own musical instruments out of everyday materials on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at The Leonardo at Library Square. You'll also learn about the science behind musical instruments and sound waves. Click here for more information.

Escape the Nature Center! On Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, 2025, you can try to find your way out of "escape rooms" and obstacle courses at the Stokes Nature Center in Logan. Click here for more information.

The International Sportsmen's Expos is happening Thursday, March 20, 2025 through Sunday, March 23, 2025 at the Mountain America Expo Center. From hunting to fishing to camping, there's something for everyone who loves being in Utah's great outdoors. Click here for more information.

It's Baby Animal Days at the Fisher Family Farm in Hurricane. You'll be able to see baby chicks, ducks, turkeys, rabbits, goats, miniature ponies and donkeys. There are also swings and slides and more to keep you having fun all day long. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.