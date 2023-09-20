Celebrate the beginning of fall in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The Sunflower Festival at Cross E Ranch is going on now, but it only lasts through Wednesday, September 20, 2023. If you haven't been, you'll want to see this for yourself! There are more than one million flowers in bloom. It's open from 4-9pm. Click here for more information.

Next up, the event some people wait all year for — FanX Fall 2023 Salt Lake Comic Convention opens up on Thursday, September 21, 2023 and runs through Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, September 21, 2023 experience "A Night at the Museum". This is happening at Thanksgiving Point's Museum of Natural Curiosity and is a fundraiser for Kids on the move. There will be more than 400 hands-on exhibits for every member of your family. Click here for more information.

It's "Park After Dark" happening on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Layton Commons Park. Starting at 7:30pm there will be fun outdoor games and free s'mores around fire pits to help kick off the fall season. Click here for more information.

Speaking of fall, on Saturday, September 23, 2023 from 10am to 1pm there's a Fall Festival at the Taylorsville-Bennion Heritage Center. There will be children's activities, vendor booths, a pumpkin decorating contest, a tractor display and more. Click here for more information.

On Friday and Saturday, "Dahlia Days" are going on at Thanksgiving Point. You can celebrate the changing seasons with thousands of flowers in Ashton Gardens. The flowers come in all sizes, shapes and colors for you to enjoy. Click here for more information.

"Pumpkin Days" begin on Friday, September 22, 2023 at Wheeler Farm. This is a family-friendly fall favorite. You will enjoy the corn maze, corn pit, duck races, and you can even take a wagon or cow train ride! This goes through Halloween. Click here for more information.

