Celebrate the Christmas season with a live nativity here in Utah

Celebrate the Christmas season with A Babe is Born live nativity right here in Utah.

Organizers of the live nativity in Lehi say for every ticket purchased they will be donating a meal to a local refugee.

They've also hired local refugees as part of the cast to give them work during this special time of year.

You can also help a refugee by paying your "tax" at the gates of Bethlehem at the nativity scene. Donate coats, gloves, hats or canned goods right there.

A Babe is Born Live Nativity will be on December 15-16 & December 18-29, 2023 at 1174 South 1700 West in Lehi.

For more information please visit ababeisborn.org.