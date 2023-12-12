Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Celebrate the Christmas season with a live nativity here in Utah

"A Babe is Born"
You can see a live nativity right here in Utah, and help refugees in our state and abroad.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 15:51:26-05

Celebrate the Christmas season with A Babe is Born live nativity right here in Utah.

Organizers of the live nativity in Lehi say for every ticket purchased they will be donating a meal to a local refugee.

They've also hired local refugees as part of the cast to give them work during this special time of year.

You can also help a refugee by paying your "tax" at the gates of Bethlehem at the nativity scene. Donate coats, gloves, hats or canned goods right there.

A Babe is Born Live Nativity will be on December 15-16 & December 18-29, 2023 at 1174 South 1700 West in Lehi.

For more information please visit ababeisborn.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere