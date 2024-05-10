Watch Now
Celebrate the driving of the Golden Spike at This is the Place Heritage Park

Train Day at This is the Place Heritage Park
This is the Place is celebrating the joining of the Transcontinental Railroad and the driving of the Golden Spike.
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 10, 2024
Friday, May 10, 2024 is Train Day at This is the Place Heritage Park.

It's the anniversary of the joining of the first Transcontinental Railroad across the United States and the driving of the Golden Spike right here in Utah!

Jenny Hardman was at This is the Place where they are capturing the felling of 1869 with reenactments, crafts, train rides around the Park and so much more.

Diamond Jim with the Park says it's a great day to visit because admission is reduced for the day to just $10 per person (children 12 and under are free).

You can learn more at thisistheplace.org.

