Celebrate the eclipse by making a "Galaxy Cake"

How to make a Galaxy Cake with Cakes by Edith
Cakes by Edith joined us with ways to decorate a galaxy cake.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 15:45:23-04

Cakes by Edith is a Mexican Panaderia (bakery) in Salt Lake City that offers workshops and classes for adults and kids alike!

Sisters Alma and Diana Lopez are co-owners of the bakery and joined us with tips to create a Galaxy Cake.

Or, if you want to just leave it to the pros, they stay on top of all the trending cake decorations and always look for new ways to improve.

Cakes by Edith offers easy, online ordering for custom cakes and pastries and they have affordable wedding cakes that will exceed your expectations.

You can find more at cakesbyedithbakery.com.

