Celebrate the flavors of Spring with these recipes by The Vineyard Mom

You can celebrate the flavors of Spring with two recipes courtesy of Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom.

Spring Asparagus and Tomato Salad

1 - 1 ½ lbs of fresh asparagus, tough ends cut off and trimmed into 2 inch pieces

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

¾ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

⅓ cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon paprika

⅓ cup canola or olive oil

⅓ cup sliced almonds, toasted

⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese

In a large saucepan, bring 2 cups of salted water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook for 3-5 minutes. Asparagus should be crisp-tender. Drain and place in a mixing bowl with tomatoes and cover to keep warm.

In a food processor, combine apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, salt and paprika.

While the processor is running, slowly stream in oil. Blend until smooth.

Pour ½ of the dressing over asparagus and tomatoes. Toss to coat the veggies. Add almonds and goat cheese. Serve.

Broccoli and Prosciutto Pasta Salad

4 ounces bow tie pasta

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ lb broccoli washed and cut into florets

2 ounces prosciutto

½ whole milk ricotta cheese

1 lemon, zest and juice

½ cup parmesan cheese

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

½ teaspoon pepper

Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water. Drain well.

In a large skillet on medium high, add extra virgin olive oil. When the pan is hot, cook broccoli for 3-4 minutes or until broccoli is slightly tender. Turn the heat off.

Add the drained pasta to the pan with the broccoli along with the prosciutto, ricotta, lemon zest and juice. Add ½ of the basil and parmesan. Stir well to combine.

Add some of the reserved pasta water to loosen the sauce and add pepper.

Turn heat to medium and heat broccoli and pasta for 1 minute or until pasta is warm.

Top with the rest of the parmesan cheese and basil and serve immediately.

For more delicious recipes, please visit @thevineyardmomliving on Instagram.

