Celebrate the great outdoors at the first-ever Utah Outdoor Fest

The Utah Outdoor Fest is a great way to celebrate Utah's abundant out door life with your family for FREE.

It's happening on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 10am-5pm in the Cabela's parking lot in Lehi, 2502 Cabela's Boulevard.

The fest was created to celebrate everything you can do in Utah's great outdoors and features products, destinations, activites, entertainment, education and more.

We talked with the event producer and Utah native, Melynda Fanene, who says she wanted to create an opportunity for families and people to come out and learn more about all the resources offered throughout the state's more than 4,000 square miles.

If you pre-register you'll be entered into a prize drawing when you check in at the event.

You can learn more at utahoutdoorfest.com.

