Celebrate the holiday season in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

If you're in the St. George area, there's a tree lighting celebration on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Utah Tech. This will be a fun-filled night of live music, seasonal treats, games and activities. Click here for more information.

Santa's coming to town! Ivins City Heritage Park will turn into a festival wonderland on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The park will be decorated with lights and ornaments and you can join in the Christmas light parade by decorating your own car. Click here for more information.

On Friday, December 6, 2024 it's Heber City's turn to light their official Christmas tree! This annual old-fashioned Christmas event at the Tabernacle Historic Square also features reindeer, caroling, food trucks, ice sculpting and even a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Click here for more information.

Join South Jordan on Friday, December 6, 2024 for their "Light the Night 2024". This is also a lighting ceremony with live music, pics with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, plus a gingerbread house competition. Click here for more information.

Moab is having their tree lighting in Swanny Park on Friday, December 6, 2024, to kick off the holidays. You'll also be entertained with performances by local talent as you enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. They're also expecting a visit by Santa Claus. Click here for more information.

Sandy City is switching on their holiday lights and celebrating the season with outdoor holiday vendors, local choirs and free hot chocolate on Friday. "Light up the Cairns & Holiday Shop & Stroll" is on Friday, December 6, 2024 at City Hall. Click here for more information.

You are invited to Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in Helper, which is known as Utah's Christmas Town". Wear your PJ's and enjoy a nice meal. Later that day there will be a parade and fireworks show. Click here for more information.

Come to Red Acre Farm on Saturday, December 7, 2024 in Cedar City. There will be an old-fashioned celebration with fun activities like candle making, hot chocolate and lots of baked goods. You can even leave with a Christmas tree or wreath for your home.Click here for more information.

Eagle Mountain is having a Christmas village on Saturday, December 7, 2024, where you can visit with Santa, or drop off letters for him. Santa's reindeer will also be there, and you can do a little shopping too with local vendors. Click here for more information.

There's a holiday festival at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns. Enjoy activities for the whole family, go skating and take part in holiday craft-making. There may even be a visit by the jolly old elf himself - on a Zamboni. Click here for more information.

