Celebrate the holidays in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

There's a ceremonial tree lighting at The Village at Sundance on Friday, December 13, 2024. After the lights turn on, stick around for complimentary cookies, cocoa and a visit from Santa. Click here for more information.

In Lindon on Friday, December 13, 2024, there's a Centennial Light Parade down Center Street. People will drive their decorated vehicles or floats to show them off. There could even be lawn mowers, tractors, golf cards and side-by-sides and the best one will receive a prize. Click here for more information.

Get ready for a holiday adventure at the 2024 Reindeer Express! You'll meet Santa's hardworking reindeer and watch as they get their pre-flight checkup from Utah State University veterinary students. There will also be hands-on activities, photo ops and lots of holiday magic. This is happening at the Davis Agricultural Heritage Center in Kaysville on Saturday, December 14, 2024. Click here for more information.

You can have cocoa and cookies with Mrs. Claus on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at Red Butte Garden. The First Lady of Christmas will also share stores and kids can decorate an ornament and write a litter to Santa. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, December 14, 2024, Springdale is holding its annual Light Parade and Sweets Social. There are cash prizes for the best-lighted floats, and then everyone can enjoy treats at the Community Center. Click here for more information.

Experience the magic of dinosaurs at Ogden's Dinosaur Park on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, 2024. You can walk along the trails which will be transformed into a snowy wonderland. This is fun for families, dinosaur fans and lovers of winter! Click here for more information.

Bring your family to Farmington City Hall on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, 2024 for a visit with Santa! As kids wait for the jolly old elf to arrive, they can do crafts and color. Click here for more information.

It's Christmas in the Country at the Juab County Fairgrounds on Friday, December 13 and Saturday, December 14, 2024. This is a magic drive-thru lights display. Grab a hot chocolate, turn up your favorite Christmas tunes and cruise through the dazzling winter wonderland from the comfort of your car. Click here for more information.

