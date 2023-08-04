Celebrate the journey of African Americans from slavery to freedom through music

God's Trying To Tell You Something is a theatrical masterpiece that highlights and celebrates the journey of African Americans from slavery to the auction block to freedom.

It's been entertaining audiences in more than 40 cities, and now it's Salt Lake City's turn.

Tim Drisdom, the Pit Choir Director for the show here, joined us to tell us more.

He says the first act of the show gives glimpses into some inspiring icons from Harriet Tubman, to Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr.

The second act is more light-hearted with salutes to famous entertainers like Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin and more.

"God's Trying to Tell You Something" is at Abravanel Hall on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to get your tickets and to learn more about the show, visit godstryingtotellyousomething.com.

