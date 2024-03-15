Celebrate the "Luck of the Irish" at this year's St. Patrick's Day Parade & Siamsa

This weekend is the St. Patrick's Day parade and Siamsa at The Gateway.

It's the flagship event for the Hibernian Society of Utah, and Meghan Gibson and Jameson Mohammadi joined us to tell us more.

Meghan's dad is one of the original founders of the society in Utah, back in 1978.

She is now the current trustee and says the Society is all about preserving Irish history, culture, and traditions within our state.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is the flagship event of the year. It's happening March 16, 2024 at the Gateway.

The Parade starts at 11am and the Siamsa is from 11am-5pm.

For more information please visit irishinutah.com.

