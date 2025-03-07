Celebrate the season with the Scariff Locklier Leonelli School of Irish Dance

Nothing gets you ready for St. Patrick's Day like Irish Dancers. We got into the spirit early with the Scariff Locklier Leonelli School of Irish Dance.

Scariff is one of the top Irish dance schools in Utah. They have locations in Sandy, North Salt Lake and Logan.

There are also studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tampa, Florida and Helena, Montana.

The schools focus on quality instruction, community and fun!

They consistently have dancers with top placements at local and national competitions.

You can see them at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at 11am at The Gateway.

For more information please visit:scariffschool.com.