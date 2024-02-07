Celebrate 'The Year of the Dragon' and more in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Celebrate women working in science at the Clark Planetarium on Friday evening. There will be a panel discussion with women sharing their stories, a women in STEM challenge, strawberry DNA extraction, radiation detectors and more! Tickets are FREE, but space is limited, so reserve a spot! For more information click here.

Also on Friday evening, there's a Daddy-Daughter Date Night in Riverton. Activities include dinner, dancing, photos and gifts for little girls. Make memories with your daughters or granddaughters. This is happening at JATC South Campus. You can click here for more information.

Hop on board the 2024 Chinese New Year Train on Heber Valley Railroad on Friday. You'll enjoy a Chinese-themed ride with trivia music, tea and fortune cookies. Click here for more information.

Salt Lake City is celebrating the Lunar New Year with the Utah Chinese Association on Saturday all day long! Happening at the Salt Lake County South Building, attendees can expect to make dumplings, participate in family activities, see a beauty pageant, music, dance, business forums, a history presentation, and MORE! Tickets required. You can click here for more information.

The Discovery Gateway Children's Museum is also having a Chinese New Year dance celebration as well as scavenger hunts and a New Year lanterns art studio. Click here for more information and a full schedule.

In Orem, come celebrate the Year of the Dragon at University Place on Saturday. There will be lion dances throughout the day and fireworks to wrap things up in the afternoon. Click here for all of the details.

Slither on over to Utah's Hogle Zoo on Saturday for a wild and scaly adventure. You'll discover what makes reptiles unique and meet some amazing animals up close at this Reptile Rendezvous. Click here for more information.

On Saturday there's a Chocolate Lovers Festival at Solitude Mountain Resort. Visit the chocolate stations all around the mountain to sample complimentary goodies. Click here for more information.

Dive into frigid Park City waters at PC MARC this weekend to support athletes of Special Olympics Utah! Assemble your team, raise money and then take a cold dip for a good cause! Happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 every week.

