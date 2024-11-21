Celebrate Tradition: The Forgotten Carols 2024 tour is set to light up the stage.

The Forgotten Carols is back for its highly anticipated 2024 regional tour, which kicks off on Monday, November 25, 2024.

Since 1991, Michael McLean's beloved musical has touched the hearts of people all over the world and it has become a holiday tradition for countless families.

This year, Michael is reprising his role as John and audiences will enjoy heartwarming performances of his classic songs.

The Forgotten Carols is stopping in 12 cities with 21 performances in Utah, Idaho, Arizona and Colorado.

You can find one near you and get tickets at ForgottenCarols.com.