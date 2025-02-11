Celebrate Valentine's Day at home with these new releases in home entertainment

Streaming on most VOD platforms is the action / thriller "Like Father, Like Son". Eli's father awaits execution for murder. As Eli experiences violent tendencies himself, he takes drastic steps to break the family's cycle of brutality. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "

What started out as a well-paced and gripping thriller quickly disintegrated into a confusing mess reminding us of the consequences when bad scripts happen to good actors." He gives it a D and it's rated R.

In selected theaters and coming to VOD on Valentine's Day is the romantic end-of-the-world film "When I'm Ready". Seeking meaning and thrills in their last days alive, two people embark on a cross-country road trip as a devastating asteroid threatens to wipe out life on Earth. Tony says, "When I'm Ready is a lovely and optimistic film using the backdrop of the end of the world to underscore what's truly important in life." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

Now in it's 12th season on the Hallmark Channel and streaming on Hallmark+ is the hit series "When Calls the Heart". The series follows the life and times of Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who moves to a small town after the turn of the century. Tony says, "When Calls the Heart, after 12 seasons, continues to be one of the best loved and most watched series on the Hallmark platform." He gives it a B and it's rated TV-G.

