Celebrate Valentine's Day with goodies from Petra's Backstubchen

Petra's Backstubchen is all about baked goodies from the "old country".

Owner Petra Vigil was raised in a small town in Germany. As a young child, Petra enjoyed watching her mother bake. And, she learned the basics which turned into a passion for baking.

At age 18 she purchased her first baking book, which she still uses today for several of her recipes.

Petra joined us with traditional German goodies for Valentine's Day, and instead of chocolate she made butter cookies with jam or frosting.

Find more at: petrasbackstubchen.com.

