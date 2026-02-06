Celebrate Valentine's Day with intimate dining, locally-inspired cuisine and beautiful views.

Escala Provisions Company, located inside Hyatt Centric Park City in Canyons Village, is just steps away from world class slopes and offers incredible views, whether for a formal sit-down meal, daily après-ski menu, or for grab-and-go items for the slopes.

For Valentine's Day they're offering a four course prix fixe menu, which includes a ratatouille tart amuse, crab salad, choice of seared elk loin or bone-in chicken breast and wraps with a vanilla bean cake for dessert.

This special menu will be available on Valentine's Day (Saturday, February 14) from 5:00 – 10:00 p.m. for $79 per person.

The restaurant is led by Chef Peter who brings 15+ years of culinary experience and a deep understanding of local flavors to his role.

Chef Peter joined us in our chicken to prepare Short Ribs with parmesan polenta, cipollini onion, mushrooms, and sherry wine reduction, which is available on Escala Provisions Company's dinner menu.

He also showcase the restaurant's February craft cocktail special: the Reposado Bloom: an elegant twist on a tequila sour, blending smooth reposado tequila with the soft floral touch of crème de violette, a silky egg-white texture, fresh lemon, expressed lemon peel, and dried raspberry.

You can make your reservations at hyatt.com/hyatt-centric/en-US/slcpc-hyatt-centric-park-city/dining/escala-provisions-company.