Celebrate Valentine's Day with one of Salt Lake City's newest destinations

With Valentine's Day only days away, it's time to make reservations for a romantic dinner.

Why not enjoy one of Salt Lake City's newest destinations — Rouser in the Asher Adams Hotel on February 14, 15 and 16 from 5-10pm each day.

They're offering a $180 dinner for two, with an optional $45 per person wine pairing.

This four-course meal includes King Crab Caesar, Wild Mushroom Agnolotti, Chilean Sea Bass, Manhattan New York Strip, Butterscotch Budino and Chocolate Ash Cake.

Reservations are encouraged at rouserslc.com.

As a part of the Asher Adams hotel, this menu is accompanied by the Valentine's Day Celebration package, including breakfast for two, dinner for two and valet included—the perfect staycation.