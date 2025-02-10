Watch Now
Celebrate Valentine's Day with one of Salt Lake City's newest destinations

Valentine's Day at Rouser
Celebrate Valentine's Day at one of Salt Lake's newest destinations.
With Valentine's Day only days away, it's time to make reservations for a romantic dinner.

Why not enjoy one of Salt Lake City's newest destinations — Rouser in the Asher Adams Hotel on February 14, 15 and 16 from 5-10pm each day.

They're offering a $180 dinner for two, with an optional $45 per person wine pairing.

This four-course meal includes King Crab Caesar, Wild Mushroom Agnolotti, Chilean Sea Bass, Manhattan New York Strip, Butterscotch Budino and Chocolate Ash Cake.

Reservations are encouraged at rouserslc.com.

As a part of the Asher Adams hotel, this menu is accompanied by the Valentine's Day Celebration package, including breakfast for two, dinner for two and valet included—the perfect staycation.

