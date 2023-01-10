Celebrate Valentine's with a "Galentine's" Gala

The third annual Galentine's Gala will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at The Wild Oak in Lindon, Utah.

The Gala was created to bring women together by supporting other women.

Each year nominations are accepted to receive the proceeds and donations of the Galentine's Gala.

This year's recipient is Elise Jones. She lives by the mantra "Share Your Heart".

Elise is a Yoga Therapist out of Utah County and founded Utah Yoga & Wellness.

She has been diagnosed with chronic heart failure, a chronic condition that is managed by medication and lifestyle restrictions. Through her challenges, she remains an advocate of emotional health and resilience.

All of the hosts and vendors of the Gala do so as a donation to the overall effort.

All guests attending the event are given a swag bag, which are donated by those hosts and vendors as a way to introduce their businesses and hobbies.

To purchase event tickets, go to galentinesgalautah.ticketspice.com.

To become a sponsor, email Galentineswgalautah@gmail.com.

There will be a silent auction held via Instagram and you can visit @dear.rach for updates on this and everything about the event.

