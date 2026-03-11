Celebrate Women's Day and St. Patrick's Day in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

The Utah Pipe Band is putting on a St. Patrick's Day concert on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 7pm at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville. Get tickets and learn more here.

Also on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 it's Women's History Month Trivia Night at the Kaysville Library. Bring your mobile device and come learn about incredible women who have shaped our world from pop icons to groundbreaking scientists. All knowledge levels are welcome. On Thursday, March 12, the trivia night moves to the Brigham City Museum.

There's no place like the stage! The Electric Theater Center in St. George has been having a "Journey to Oz" musical theater camp this week, inspired by the magic and adventure of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz". You can watch the final result at a performance on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 6pm. Click here for more information.

Since it's Friday the 13th, you can celebrate all things scary and spooky at one of Salt Lake's haunted houses. Nightmare on 13th is opening up for one night only. See times and get your tickets here.

Saturday, March 14, 2026 is the St. Patrick's Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. The parade starts at 11am and a party goes until 5pm. Learn all about the festivities here.

There's also a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Price on Saturday, March 14, 2026, and it's interactive! Spectators get to vote on their favorite parade entry, making it a friendly competition with bragging rights all year long. The parade starts at noon on Price Main Street. Click here for more information.

It's Sandy City Kids Ninja Warriors on Saturday, March 14, 2026. Let your kids unleash their inner ninjas through the ultimate obstacle course challenge. This is open to kids from 3 to 12 years old and goes from 10:30am to 3pm at Impact Ninja Gym in Sandy. Learn more here.

If you are a fan of K-Pop Demon Hunters, head to the Provo Rec Center on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7pm for a dance party, crafts and music to celebrate Women's Day. You can learn more here.

