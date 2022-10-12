Celebrate your inner cowboy at the Heber Valley Cowboy Poetry Gathering

You don't have to go too far to channel your inner cowboy!

Just head to beautiful Heber Valley for the Western Music and Cowboy Poetry Gathering from October 12-16, 2022.

Morgan got to hear part of a cowboy poem and learn more about the festival, which is loaded with entertainers, food, a Buckaroo Fair where you can get your Christmas shopping done and a Mountain Man Camp where you can watch craftsmen work.

You also have the chance to visit Tom Whitaker's Cabin at 405 North River Road in Midway on Thursday, October 13 from 10am-3pm for free.

Tom Whitaker is the gathering's founder and has an amazing cowboy collection.

Other activities take place at various locations and you can learn more and see the full schedule at hebervalleycowboypoetry.com.