Celebrating 10 years cancer free with Samantha Harris

In honor of May being National Cancer Research Month Jenny Hardman caught up with Emmy-winning TV Host, Samantha Harris.

Samantha is celebrating 10 years of being cancer free and in honor she has launched her new podcast, Your Healthiest Healthy.

In her new podcast, Samantha will be interviewing experts, sharing cancer prevention strategies and what it means to her to be a breast cancer survivor.

For more information and health coaching you can go to yourhealthiesthealthy.com and to follow Samantha on social media for health tips, at-home workouts, and more follow her @SamanthaHarrisTV.