Celebrating Easter can be just as meaningful as celebrating Christmas!

Jenny Oaks Baker is going on a six-city tour this Spring to celebrate Easter.

"The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus Christ 2024" is coming to Salt Lake City's Abravanel Hall on March 18, 2024 and St. George's Tuacahn Amphitheatre on March 23, 2024.

Jenny will also be touring to New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Phoenix and more.

The show will help you celebrate Easter, with music composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor. It features familiar hymns, soul-filling original compositions and magnificent portions of "Handel's Messiah".

Good seats are still available, so secure your tickets today at jennyoaksbaker.com and use code JENNY10 for 10 percent off show tickets to Abravanel Hall.

