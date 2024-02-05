Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Celebrating Easter can be just as meaningful as celebrating Christmas!

"Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus the Christ"
Celebrating Easter will be just as meaningful as Christmas with this Jenny Oaks Baker conert.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 15:40:44-05

Jenny Oaks Baker is going on a six-city tour this Spring to celebrate Easter.

"The Redeemer: Music on the Life of Jesus Christ 2024" is coming to Salt Lake City's Abravanel Hall on March 18, 2024 and St. George's Tuacahn Amphitheatre on March 23, 2024.

Jenny will also be touring to New York City, Washington D.C., Nashville, Phoenix and more.

The show will help you celebrate Easter, with music composed and arranged by Kurt Bestor. It features familiar hymns, soul-filling original compositions and magnificent portions of "Handel's Messiah".

Good seats are still available, so secure your tickets today at jennyoaksbaker.com and use code JENNY10 for 10 percent off show tickets to Abravanel Hall.
.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere