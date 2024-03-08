Celebrating International Women's Day

International Women's Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8.

It focuses on the women's rights movement and issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

FOX13's Morgan Saxton spoke with Eliza VanCort the #1 bestselling author of A Woman's Guide to Claiming Space: Stand Tall. Raise Your Voice. Be Heard.

After enduring traumatic kidnappings as a child and then surviving a life-altering bicycle accident as an adult, Eliza now dedicates her life to empowering women to live bravely and claim the space they deserve.

"For too long, women have been told to confine themselves — physically, socially, and emotionally," she says.

Eliza believes that if women stopped trying to always make themselves small, the world would have to get used to powerful women.

Listen to her podcast “Claim Your Space” or learn more about Eliza by visiting her website.

