Celebrating Pink & Preventing Breast Cancer with MountainStar Healthcare

Approximately 1 in 8 women in the United States (13.1%) will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 1 in 43 (2.3%) will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. In fact, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the U.S. and is the second leading cause of death from cancer among women, only behind lung cancer. Since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – an international health campaign held every year – MountainStar Healthcare is working to reduce the risk of the disease which affects 2.3 million women worldwide. Dr. Ally Parnes, a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging, joined Jenny Hardman on FOX13’s The PLACE Monday to talk about and promote regular screening.

Although breast cancer is all too common, Dr. Parnes says, “The good news is we can increase the number of women who survive breast cancer with screening mammograms. Screening mammograms save lives by finding cancer early. That is key to survival.”

Screening recommendations

“Screening mammograms have reduced deaths from breast cancer in the U.S. by more than 40% since 1990,” Dr. Parnes said. “Finding breast cancer early means finding them small. That usually means it is less likely to have spread outside the breast and therefore, is easier to treat effectively.”

The American College of Radiology® and Society of Breast Imaging recommend that each woman talk with her doctor about her breast cancer risk no later than her 25th birthday. This is especially important for Jewish women, African American women and other minority groups. By talking with their healthcare provider, women can better understand their breast cancer risk and their best breast cancer screening options.

RELATED: Breast cancer survivor urges women to not delay screenings

The American College of Radiology and Society of Breast Imaging recommend a screening mammogram every year beginning at age 40. Some women with one or more risk factors may be considered at highest risk for developing breast cancer during their lifetimes. If women are in this highest-risk category, they should talk to their doctor about starting breast cancer screening as early as age 25 or 30. Women should discuss getting a breast MRI scan (magnetic resonance imaging scan) in addition to a screening mammogram every year.

Women who are at high risk for breast cancer based on certain factors should get a breast MRI and a mammogram every year, typically starting at age 30. This includes women who:



Have a lifetime risk of breast cancer of about 20% to 25% or greater, according to risk assessment tools that are based mainly on family history

Have a known BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation (based on having had genetic testing)

Have a first-degree relative (parent, brother, sister, or child) with a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, and have not had genetic testing themselves

Had radiation therapy to the chest before they were 30 years old

Have Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Cowden syndrome, or Bannayan-Riley-Ruvalcaba syndrome, or have first-degree relatives with one of these syndromes

One of the biggest misconceptions about breast cancer and mammograms, Dr. Parnes says, is the idea that once you reach a certain age, mammograms are no longer necessary. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live at least 10 more years.

“The risk of breast cancer does not go away—it actually increases with age,” Dr. Parnes said. Significantly, for women older than 70, this risk is the highest with a 1/15 chance of developing breast cancer.

“If you’re well enough to get into the clinic for a mammogram, it’s probably still a good idea,” she added.

As a radiologist who specializes in breast imaging, Dr. Parnes is an expert on this topic, but it’s also something that is very important to her personally. Ten years ago, after her first mammogram, she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I’m passionate about my job – which is finding and diagnosing breast cancer as early as possible. But I personally know how important getting a mammogram is because I found breast cancer on my very first mammogram at age 40,” Dr. Parnes said. “It was small and treatable and here I am, well over a decade later.”

Risk factors for breast cancer

What factors might increase your risk for breast cancer?



You have family members with breast cancer.

You have already had breast cancer.

You carry certain genetic mutations, including BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations.

Someone in your family is a genetic mutation carrier and you remain untested yourself.

You have been previously treated with radiation to your chest for cancer.

You have had certain “high-risk” results on breast biopsies such as atypias or pre-cancerous lesions.

You have dense breast tissue on mammography.

Although having a family member with breast cancer increases risk, most women with breast cancer – anywhere from 75% and up to 85% – have no known family history.

Nationally, the percentage of women aged 40 or older who reported receiving a mammogram in the past two years increased from 55.2% in 1989 to 68.2% in 2022. Since 1994, the mammography screening rate in Utah has consistently fallen below the U.S. rate. In 2022, only 63.8% of Utah women aged 40 and older had received a mammogram in the last two years compared with 68.2% of U.S. women. Utah is ranked 44th in the nation for mammography screening.

“More lives could be saved if we all remind our family and friends to stay up to date,” Dr. Parnes added.

Solis Mammography serves as the onsite provider of comprehensive breast imaging services at multiple MountainStar Healthcare hospitals, including St. Mark’s Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Lakeview Hospital. Solis specializes in breast screening, greater accuracy through 3D mammography, and a warm and welcoming environment designed to deliver a positive experience. To schedule a mammogram through Solis Mammography at Timpanogos Regional Hospital, call (866) 717-2551 or schedule online.

Mammogram preparation tips

If you have an upcoming mammogram appointment, preparing ahead of time can make you more comfortable and expedite your appointment. Here are some steps you can take before your mammogram:



Bring your insurance card. If you have health insurance, mammograms are considered a free preventive measure under most insurance providers.

Do not apply deodorant, powder or lotion on or around the breast or underarm areas.

Wear a two-piece outfit.

Have cancer questions? AskSARAH is a dedicated helpline for all your cancer-related questions. Specially trained nurses are available 24/7, and all calls are confidential. The HCA Healthcare Sarah Cannon Cancer Network at MountainStar Healthcare offers advanced, digital and 3D mammograms to promote breast health. Contact AskSARAH at (844) 842-4812.

For more information, visit MammographySavesLives.org.