Celebrity magicians are coming to Utah for a Magic Fest

Celebrity magicians from around the country are coming to Utah for a Magic Fest.

Magician Jason Fun is hosting and producing the 3-day event for a great cause!

He's partnered with the local non-profit Best Seat in the House, which provides events and activities for children with life-altering conditions and situations, so "kids can be kids" regardless of their circumstances.

All proceeds from the event will be going to Best Seat in the House and the kids and families they service.

The Utah Magic Fest will be February 7 & 8, 2025 at the SCERA Center for the Arts in Orem.

You can get tickets and learn more at utahmagicfest.com.