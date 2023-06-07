'Chalk the Zoo' is happening this weekend at Utah's Hogle Zoo

Every day is different at Utah's Hogle Zoo and this weekend they're host its annual 'Chalk the Zoo' art event, presented by Wonderfold and Utah Foster Care.

"We have a special opportunity to connect guests to animals through art," said Tauni Crisp, Guest Engagement Supervisor at Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Inspired by resident zoo animals, chalk artists from all over Utah will create chalk art of animals throughout the zoo.

"Like art, color is really important for animals," said Taui, holding their resident snake Rex. "Animal's coloration can help them camouflage, divert attacks, and be used as a warning signal."

Guests will have the chance to be artists at the chalk art mosaic by the front entry.

Families can also check out the zoo's paint nights were guests learn about animals and use them as their muse! These are guided painting classes, and no experience is necessary!

Be sure to check out the zoo's daily schedule for art programs like the DRAWsome animals in Discovery Theater!

'Chalk the Zoo' is included with your general admission or zoo membership! Join them Friday, June 9th through Saturday, June 10th from 9:00-6:00 p.m.

For more information, go to hoglezoo.org and follow Utah's Hogle Zoo on Instagram and Facebook to see daily schedules, including keeper chats, animal demonstrations and upcoming events.

