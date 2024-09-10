Changing the narrative on suicide with MountainStar Healthcare's St. Mark's Hospital

Suicide is a public health challenge that accounts for more than 700,000 deaths each year around the world and according to the CDC, among young people in the U.S. alone, it is the second-leading cause of death.

World Suicide Prevention Day is held on September 10 every year, during National Suicide Prevention Month, in order to provide worldwide commitment and action to prevent suicides. The day has been observed since 2003.

The theme for World Suicide Prevention Day for 2024-2026 is “Changing the Narrative on Suicide” with the call to action: “Start the Conversation.” This theme aims to raise awareness about the importance of reducing stigma and encouraging open conversations to prevent suicides.

“As a society, we have to transform the way we think about this complex mental health issue and instead of being silent, we must be willing to talk about it. Communication is key and only then, can we truly remove the stigma around suicide,” said Dr. Allison Peet, a psychiatrist who works with inpatients at MountainStar Healthcare’s St. Mark’s Hospital. “Every conversation about suicide and suicide prevention – no matter how small – contributes to the creation of a more understanding and supportive society.”

Dr. Peet completed her Psychiatry Residency at the University of Arizona in Tucson after receiving her medical degree from Midwestern University. Prior to this, she obtained a master’s degree from The George Washington University in Clinical Mental Health Counseling and attended Brigham Young University as an undergraduate where she received a bachelor’s in Nutritional Science.

What leads to suicide?

It’s important to understand that there is no single cause of suicide.

“Depression is most commonly associated with suicide, but it often goes undiagnosed or untreated,” said Dr. Peet. “Unaddressed mental health conditions like depression, anxiety or substance use disorder increase risk for suicide. However, most who actively manage their mental health go on to engage and enjoy life.”

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, warning signs of suicide may include:

· Increased alcohol and drug use

· Aggressive behavior

· Withdrawal from friends, family and community

· Dramatic mood swings

· Impulsive or reckless behavior

One risk factor of suicide is having a known mental health condition. In fact, recent research indicates that 46% of those who die by suicide had a known mental health condition.

Other risk factors for suicide include, but are not limited to:

· A family history of suicide

· Substance use: Drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts.

· Intoxication: Analysis from the CDC indicates around 1 in 5 people who die by suicide had alcohol in their system at the time of death.

· Access to firearms

· A serious or chronic medical illness

· Gender: Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are 4X more likely to die by suicide.

· A history of trauma or abuse

· Prolonged stress

· A recent tragedy or loss

Suicide and mental health illness do not discriminate. Suicidal thoughts, much like mental health conditions, can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background.

“Mental health challenges, including suicide, can absolutely be an invisible illness,” Dr. Peet explained. “With the popularity of social media and the need to appear perfect online, we may mistakenly assume that someone who appears to have it all isn’t hurting. In reality, that may not be the case at all.”

Suicidal thoughts, although common, should not be considered normal and often indicate more serious issues.

Exercising a child’s mental health

Communication is just as important when dealing with children and their mental health.

“There’s a common misconception that if you ask someone – a child, teen or adult – if they are suicidal, they’ll become more suicidal. That’s not how it works,” said Dr. Peet.

We can help our children build habits that help them be mentally healthy, in the same way that we teach them habits such as brushing their teeth, eating nutritious food and getting proper exercise to help them be physically healthy.

A child’s mental health can be nurtured by:

· Listening to and respecting their feelings

· Expressing unconditional love

· Helping them build strong, caring relationships

· Developing in them self-confidence and high self-esteem

· Creating a safe, secure and positive home environment

If you have concerns about your child’s mental health, contact their pediatrician and work with them to determine whether you should seek additional professional assistance.

Resources

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

In 2022, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline launched a new three-digit number for mental health crises: 988. In the two years since its launch, the lifeline has answered over 10 million contacts. Since its initial creation in 2005, the lifeline has received over 23 million calls from people in distress looking for support when they need it most.

If you’d like to participate in World Suicide Prevention Day, you can light a candle near a window at 8 p.m. to show your support for suicide prevention, to remember a lost loved one, and for the survivors of suicide.

To read more from the World Health Organization (WHO) about World Suicide Prevention Day in 2024, click here.

