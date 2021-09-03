Watch
Charming Bungalow for sale in SLC

In this week's Real Estate Rundown, the UVO Group features a home in Sugar House close to Nibley Golf Course.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Sep 03, 2021
Come see this charming bungalow in Salt Lake City that is centrally located and beautifully landscaped.

Only minutes away from restaurants, a golf course, movie theaters, downtown, and more plus the home sits on a great size lot for this area with delicious fruit trees.

This home has many new upgrades from the kitchen to the flooring!

Address:
370 E Lambourne Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Details:
2 beds
1 baths
N/A ½ baths
0.2 acres
980 sqft
$439 / sqft

For more information on this home and others go to utahforsalehomes.com

