Chase Cupid on Saturday, February 12

Attention runners! Looking for a 5k this February? Check out Cupid's Chase 5k in Salt Lake City in support of people with disabilities.

You're invited to Chase Cupid at Sugarhouse Park in this Valentine's Day themed fundraiser celebrating Community Options' incorporation on February 9, 1989.

Community Options managers nine homes in Utah where 115 people with disabilities are supported through residential, day program and employment services in Utah.

The race is USA Track and Field certified and it utilizes chipped timing to ensure the most accurate results.

Registration starts at 8:00 a.m. and the run starts at 10:00 a.m.

For more information visit comop.org.