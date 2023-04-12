Chatbooks was named #1 Best Workplace for Women in the U.S., here's why!

Chatbooks is the ridiculously easy way to share, print, and enjoy your family memories. You literally can hold on to your favorite moments by printing your digital photos.

Chatbooks is also one ofIn Utah's 100 Companies Championing Women.

Those 100 companies are being recognized for offering family-friendly policies and practices, as well as having women-specific initiatives that help women advance within the company and in their careers.

Madison Bohannon with Chatbooks says their company's mission is literally to strengthen families. She says they hope to do that only only through their products, but through the culture and benefits they offer employees.

In 2021 Chatbooks was named #1 Best Workplace for Women in the U.S. Their leadership team is made up of 56 percent women and the customer support team is 100 percent female.

Madison says the mission starts with the Executive team and Founders. Nate and Vanessa Quigley have created a very special company from the beginning.

Even before it was "cool" to work from home, Chatbooks offered a very flexible job to stay-at-home moms who wanted to work but valued being with their little kids over being in an office.

Now they are a remote company with employees all over the country.

To learn more visit chatbooks.com and to learn more about In Utah's 100 Companies Championing women, visit inutah.org/100-companies.