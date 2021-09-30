Check out Doki Doki Cafe for an authentic taste of Japan

SALT LAKE CITY — If you want a unique experience when it comes to deserts, you might want to check out DoKi Doki Cafe in Salt Lake City. Doki Doki specializes in in Japanese deserts, pastries, and drinks.

Owner Irie Cao says that when she moved here from Los Angeles a few years ago, she saw the need for a place like hers.

“After school, I moved to Utah,” she says. “Then I realized that there's no place around here to do Japanese deserts. My friend in LA was like, ‘If there's none of them over there, why don't you just do it?’ So, I’m like sure, I will try to do that.”

Cao says that Doki grew slowly at first, but through social media and even the Pandemic, they have seen quite up-tick in business.

“For the last year and a half, with the help with my foodie friends on Instagram,a lot of people know about us. Plus, with the COVID situation where people want to travel, but they can travel, they are looking for something to do locally. So, we have been doing really well in the last year and a half and we have received a lot of love and support from the community.”

Cao loves her food and so do her customers. But the big question is, what makes Japanese deserts so special?

"“Japanese desert it's very light,” says Cao. “They use really minimal sugar... and our main focus is on the flavor, using only fresh fruit and real ingredients. There are no artificial flavors, there are no preservatives.”

Cao employee’s also help come up with menu items and she says that she loves her team, all of whom are members of the LGBTQ community. Doki is a safe space for any and all to just relax, talk and enjoy some incredible desserts.