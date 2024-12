At The Salt Lake City International Airport, they have been revamping the space, but one thing they wanted to make sure to keep for travelers to enjoy was The World Map.

In addition to The World Map, located in the B concourse, you may run into Ally the Allosaurus. Utah is home to several dinosaurs, and the Allosaurus is the Utah State fossil.

The airport is home to several art installations that are local to Utah, showing off what makes Utah so amazing.