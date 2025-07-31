Check out the new premium space at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

The Backyard is the new outdoor hangout spot at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Sean O'Connell, VP of Venue Operations for Live Nation, took us inside for a tour.

The first thing you'll notice is the cool vibe — there are lawn games like shuffleboard and corn hole, an open-air lounge and shaded seating.

There's even a life DJ to get you ready for the show!

You won't miss a minute of the show, there's a huge screen showing the stage.

Sean showed us some of the food you can get in The Backyard, how about Watermelon Salad with Feta and Spinach? Or, the Classic Backyard Burger cooked on an open grill.

There are also wings, ribs and corn ribs as well as all the sides like fries, potato salad and grilled veggies.

Utah loves dirty soda — and you can get your fix at The Backyard. They have Refreshers in Tropical, Strawberry Cream, Orange Peach Cream and the OG Dr. Pepper Dirty Soda.

Of course there's plenty of food and drinks outside of The Backyard too, you can even get $2 hot dogs or $3 snacks.

Check it all out at utahfirstamp.com/the-backyard.

And, there are still so many great shows coming to Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre before the season's over. See the lineup here.

