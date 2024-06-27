Check out this travel trailer for 4th of July camping

Pick your favorite campground to take this travel trailer to!

Morgan Saxton visited Parris RV for a tour of the Forest River RV Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer 2518S

Here are the highlights:



Once you arrive to your destination, Brett Paris says unload your gear from the exterior drop-frame pass-through storage, then start lunch on either the exterior griddle or the three burner cooktop.

If you need a rest after traveling all day, the RV queen bed with flip-up storage in the front bedroom is sure to give you comfort, or you can relax on the 67" theater seating.

The entertainment center will make this space feel just like home, and check out the spacious full rear bath for added privacy. This model also includes a 20' power awning to relax underneath rain or shine!

Each Rockwood Mini Lite travel trailer by Forest River is constructed with a fully laminated one-piece walkable roof, sleek frameless windows, and a six-sided full aluminum frame for strength and durability.

The 12V thermostatically controlled heated tanks, plus radiant foil in the underbelly, front caps, and slide out floors will allow you to camp well into the colder months, and the 200W roof solar panel will be perfect for a little off-gridding.

Each model includes solid surface kitchen countertops, solid wood cabinet doors, night roller shades, plus many more interior features.

Having an Air 360+ omnidirectional antenna with WiFi prep on board will allow you to get some work done if it's needed, and the power tongue jack provides hassle-free set up, so you can enjoy more time relaxing!

Parris RV has four convenient locations:



4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

Visit ParrisRV.com for more information.

