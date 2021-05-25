Watch
Check out this week's foodie findings with Salt Lake Foodie

Here are this week's tasty eats in #TakeoutTuesday.
Posted at 1:29 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 15:29:50-04

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Salt Lake Foodie takes us to the south end of the Salt Lake Valley.

La Garnacha - Herriman
Huarache - 13'' inch long tortilla filled with beans, finished with onion, cilantro, queso fresco and salsa
Pambazo - Artisan roll dipped in chili sauce (not spicy) for flavor, filled with a mix of potatoes and spicy Mexican sausage, finished with onions, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco and salsa
Quesadilla - Our footlong quesadilla; you already know what this is. Handmade tortilla, cheese (or not) and a topping of your choice

Blue Fish Sushi Bar - South Jordan
Rainbow roll
Ecstacy roll - Lobster meat, spicy tuna, crab meat & cilantro rolled & topped w/ avocado, lime, eel sauce & tempura flakes
Popcorn roll - California roll topped w/ deep fried scallops, spicy mayo & eel sauce

