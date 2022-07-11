Check your brakes before hitting the road

This summer, more of us are taking road trips than ever before, and one thing we need to check is our vehicle's brakes.

Torsten Klunker from Jaguar Land Rover in Lehi, joined us with how brakes work and the warning signs to watch and listen for.

Klunker says as your foot presses the brake pedal, the cylinder that holds brake fluid is activated. The fluid is then delivered through hoses to the calipers, which engage the brake pads. Once engaged, your brake pads apply pressure to the rotors attached to your tires, creating the friction that will stop them spinning, decelerate your vehicle, and spare a beautiful little family of ducks.

If it takes much longer to stop than you're used to, you will probably want to get your brakes checked. Or, if you're hearing screeching, squeeling and grinding... those are other signs an inspection is due. If your car is pulling to the left or the right as you're driving or braking or if your car is vibrating, you'll want to make an appointment right away.

At Ken Garff, they'll do a hands-on assessment of all of the brake system components like the brake pads, calipers, rotors, wheel cylinders, hardware, and brake fluid.

If you do need some work done on your brakes, the average cost is $150 per axle. A complete brake job can range between $300 to $1,000.

If you need to get your brakes checked, or would like to learn more please visit kengarff.com.