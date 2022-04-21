Watch
Cheers for UVU's Cheer and Dance teams, Willy the Wolverine and the Green Man Group drumline

Utah Valley University Dance Team, Cheer Team and Green Man Group all bring home awards.
Posted at 2:29 PM, Apr 21, 2022
Utah Valley University's (UVU) has brought home first-place awards at the NCA/NDA National Cheerleading and Dance Competition in Florida.

The Dance team placed first in the Jazz dance category. They outscored all 65 teams.

The UVU Cheer Team also placed third in the Division 1 Advanced All-Girl category and the Dance Team placed second in the Division 1 Hip Hop category.

But that's not all. The, the combined UVU Cheer and Dance teams, along with mascot Willy the Wolverine and the Green Man Group drumline, placed first in the Division 1 Game Day category.

In this category, multiple teams from the same university are judged on how well they perform together.

This was the first time the teams had competed collectively, resulting in a first-place finish.

You can learn more about UVU and the teams at uvu.edu.

