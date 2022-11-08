Cheese or chocolate? Fondue is always fun!

Fondue - it can be great for gatherings and intimate settings.

Desiree Bryant, a self-proclaimed cheese monger from Lee's Marketplace, spoke to FOX13's Morgan Saxton about what we need to know before planning a holiday party.

She says fondue originated in Switzerland and the best cheese to use in fondue is gouda, fontina, Havarti and gruyere -- all of which are sold at each location.

Desiree suggests dipping bread, cooked meats, veggies or even fruits like apples and strawberries into the melted cheese.

Melted chocolate, for those with a sweet-tooth, pairs well with fruits, cookies, marshmallows and mini brownies.

Whether chocolate and cheese, the fondue needs to be a "runny" consistency and constantly stirred as to prevent burning, according to Desiree.

