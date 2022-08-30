Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 30, 2022

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces. For the Wontons:

2 c. fresh corn

1/2 c. mayo

1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella

1/4 c. chopped basil

2 green onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

25 wonton wrappers

Oil for frying For Sauce 1

1/2 c. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. minced ginger

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1 green onion, chopped For Sauce 2

1/2 c. sweet chili sauce

2 Tbsp. ketchup

1/4 c. mango nectar For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

