Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces.
For the Wontons:
- 2 c. fresh corn
- 1/2 c. mayo
- 1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella
- 1/4 c. chopped basil
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 25 wonton wrappers
- Oil for frying
For Sauce 1
- 1/2 c. soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. minced ginger
- 1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. honey
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- 1 green onion, chopped
For Sauce 2
- 1/2 c. sweet chili sauce
- 2 Tbsp. ketchup
- 1/4 c. mango nectar
