Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Cheesy Corn Wontons
Chef Jeff from Smith's is making Cheesy Corn Wontons with two different sauces.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 15:49:39-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Cheesy Corn Wontons with Two Sauces.

For the Wontons:

  • 2 c. fresh corn
  • 1/2 c. mayo
  • 1 1/2 c. shredded mozzarella
  • 1/4 c. chopped basil
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. soy sauce
  • 25 wonton wrappers
  • Oil for frying

For Sauce 1

  • 1/2 c. soy sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar
  • 2 Tbsp. sesame oil
  • 1 Tbsp. minced ginger
  • 1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. honey
  • 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
  • 1 green onion, chopped

For Sauce 2

  • 1/2 c. sweet chili sauce
  • 2 Tbsp. ketchup
  • 1/4 c. mango nectar

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

