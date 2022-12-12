Cheesy Potato Holiday Biscuits recipe from Harmons

Chef Daniela Oliveira from Harmons joined us with a recipe that's a perfect side dish for any holiday meal.

Cheesy Potato Biscuits

Ingredients:

• 1 lb. red potatoes diced (peeled optional)

• 3 Tbsp. minced garlic

• ¼ tsp. chicken bouillon

• 2 cups water

• 1/3 cup butter unsalted room temperature

• 1-2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. black pepper

• 2 cups all purpose flour

• 1 Tbsp. cornstarch

• 3 tsp. baking powder

• 1/3 cup half and half

• 2 Tbsp. grated parmesan cheese for garnish and 3 tbsp. cranberries.

• 1 jar of pesto for garnish (Drizzled over biscuits after it's been baked; and sprinkle the fresh cranberries

• Ingredients for flavors (Below)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

2. In a saucepan, combine water, garlic, chicken bouillon, salt and diced potato.

3. Bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender. About 10 minutes.

4. Drain potatoes and transfer to a big bowl. With the help of a fork mash the potatoes. Add butter and continue to mash. (You can use a hand mixer).

5. Next, add flour, baking powder, pepper, and cornstarch. Mix until combined. Add half and half and continue to mix. Divide the dough into 3 equal parts.

6. Roll it out and use variety of holiday cookie cutters to cut the biscuits.

7. Place on a lined sheet pan and bake for 12 – 18 minutes.

8. Remove and top with your choice of topping flavors.

Flavors:

1. 1 Tbsp. chopped walnuts;1 tbsp. Chopped dried cranberries and 1 tbsp. Holy cow Swiss shredded cheese. Mix with 1/3 of the dough.

2. 1 Tbsp. Jalapeño cheese shredded and Chopped cilantro; mix with 1/3 of dough

3. 1 Tbsp. cheddar red fox shredded and Chopped chives; Mix with 1/3 of dough.

