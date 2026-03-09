Chef Jeff from Smith's shares a recipe for Fried Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Fried Chicken Banh Mi Sandwiches

Ingredients:

For the Chicken:

2 chicken breasts, sliced lengthwise

2 lg. eggs

1/3 c. cornstarch

2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. 5-spice powder

1 package panko breadcrumbs

For the Pickles:

1/2 c. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. kosher salt

1 c. carrot chips, or shreds

1 c. sliced cucumbers

1 c. jicama, Julienned

For the Sauce:

1/2 c. Kewpie mayo or regular

2 Tbsp. Sriracha sauce

1 Tbsp. hoisin sauce

1 tsp. minced garlic

To Serve:

Softened butter as needed

Baguette as needed

Oil as needed to fry

Directions

1. For the pickles whisk the vinegar, sugar, and salt until the salt and sugar are mostly

dissolved. Add in the veggies, mix, cover with plastic, and set aside at least 30 minutes up to overnight in the fridge.

2. Mix the ingredients for the sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.

3. For the chicken, whisk the eggs, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and 5-spice in a shallow dish. Place the breadcrumbs in a separate shallow dish.

4. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350.

5. Dip the chicken first in the cornstarch mix to coat then press it into the panko breadcrumbs to make sure to get a nice coating on both sides. Shake off the excess and bread the rest of the chicken.

6. Fry the chicken 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and the internal temperature reaches 160. Build the sandwich by first spreading the sauce on butter toasted, sliced baguette, Add the sliced chicken and some of the pickled veggies. Serve and enjoy!

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

