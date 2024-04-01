Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's is making meatballs with a twist

Lemon Pepper Chicken Meatballs recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Ingredients:

For the Meatballs:

1 1/2 lbs. ground chicken

1/2 onion, grated

1 tsp. garlic, minced

1/2 c. Panko bread crumbs

2 Tbsp. milk

1 lg. egg

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1 Tbsp. lemon pepper

Cooked rice for serving

For the Sauce:

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/2 c. dry sherry

1 chicken bouillon cube

1 c. lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon

1/2 c. chicken broth

1 pint heavy cream

1 Tbsp. cornstarch + 2 Tbsp. water, mixed

2 Tbsp. butter

Directions

1. Make the meatballs by mixing the onion, garlic, milk, egg, salt, and lemon pepper. Once mixed, mix in the bread crumbs. Once the mixture is fully combined, mix in the ground chicken just until thoroughly mixed in. Form the mixture into 1 ½ inch meatballs.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add the meatballs and cook 2-3 minutes on the first side. Flip them and cook another minute or two. Remove the meatballs from the pan and set aside.

3. Start to make the sauce in the same pan, by adding the butter. Once it melts add in the shallot, garlic and thyme. Cook it for a few minutes then deglaze the pan with the sherry. Cook for a few minutes or until the wine almost completely evaporates. Add in the lemon juice and zest, chicken broth, and chicken bouillon cube. Bring to a simmer and cook 5 minutes. Add in the heavy cream.

4. Bring to a simmer. Add in the cornstarch mixture and return to a simmer. The sauce should thicken a bit. At this point taste the sauce and adjust the seasoning as necessary with salt and pepper. Once the sauces flavor is where you like it, return the meatballs to the pan. Simmer 5 more minutes to finish cooking the meatballs.

5. Serve the meatballs warm over cooked rice. Garnish with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

