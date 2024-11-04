Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's is whipping up a popular Middle Eastern dish

Falafel is a popular Middle Eastern dish and Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's is showing us how to make it for dinner tonight.

Falafel with Lemon Herb Tahini

Ingredients:

For the Falafel:



15 oz. can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 shallot, chopped

2 garlic cloves

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 bunch parsley

1/2 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cumin

1/4 tsp. coriander

4-6 Tbsp. flour

3/4 c. panko breadcrumbs

Oil as needed for frying

For the Tahini Sauce:

1 Tbsp. garlic

1/4 c. parsley, chopped

1/4 c. chives, chopped

1/2 bunch cilantro

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 c. tahini

6 Tbsp. water

Directions

1. Make the sauce by adding all of its ingredients to a food processor. Pulse until the sauce is smooth. If it is too thick simply add water a tbsp. at a time until its texture is where you want it. Taste it and adjust the seasoning as necessary. Remove it from the processor and set aside.

2. Into a clean food processor, make the falafel dough by adding all but the flour and panko and pulse until a smooth paste forms. Add 4 tbsp. of the flour and pulse until a uniform dough forms. If it is too sticky add the rest of the flour. The dough should be soft but not sticky.

3. Chill the dough for 15 minutes in the fridge. Form the dough into balls the roughly the size of ping pong balls. Roll each ball in the panko to coat. Heat a half inch of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is shimmering hot, add the falafel balls to the pan. Use the bottom of a glass to press the balls into disks about a ¾ inch thick.

4. Cook 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve warm with the sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.